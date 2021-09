A lot has transpired in the NFL after just one week, and it is essential to know all of the implications of any important matchups or injuries. Which players will be busts, and which players will be waiver-wire league-winners? Check out our first Fantasy Football Streamers article of the year to see how you can get a leg up on the rest of your opponents for Week 2 of the NFL season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO