I would honestly pay just to watch this matchup one-on-one. Just two all-time greats at their positions (Nelson is still a long way to go, but he will get there), battling it out in the trenches. The NFL’s best inside offensive lineman against the NFL’s best defensive tackle. Just grab your popcorn and enjoy the show, but don’t expect Nelson to keep Donald in check all game, as that is quite literally impossible. Sidenote: If Nelson is out for the game, then it’s over, just no chance of getting any offense.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO