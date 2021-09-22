CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

25 Best Scotch Whisky Brands for Your Next Tasty Dram

By Alex Linde
thetrendspotter.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotch whisky is one of the finest spirits you can have in your liquor cabinet. With a centuries-old history, there’s a high level of craftsmanship and expertise in every bottle of liquid gold. Similar to drinks like Champagne or Bourbon, it’s subject to a list of stringent guidelines and rules that set it apart. Despite this, there’s a vast range of styles and flavors on offer from the different regions and distilleries. Opt for an intensely smoky peated dram from Islay, a lighter grassy style from the Lowlands, or the sweeter fruity drops from Speyside. Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or mixed in your favorite cocktail, a bottle from these best Scotch whisky brands is a must-have.

www.thetrendspotter.net

Comments / 0

Related
thewhiskeywash.com

Column: Scotch Whisky Brands Are Starting To Bet On Mixing Single Malts With Mixers

In his 2014 book Whisky: The Manual, the excellent whisky writer Dave Broom takes a lot of time, effort, and pages to conduct an experiment with heretical implications. He gathers a selection of 102 whiskies, applies six different mixers to each one, and takes detailed notes on the organoleptic results. The selection includes single malts and blends from Scotland, Ireland and Japan, as well as bourbons and ryes amongst others.
DRINKS
advancedmixology.com

15 Best Scotch For Beginners: The Ultimate Guide

If you're a beginner in the world of liquor and looking for a way to relax, scotch whisky can be the answer - but which one should you drink?. As someone who is just starting, scotch whisky comes in various flavors, types, and prices. It can be intimidating to be surrounded by similar-looking bottles, only to find out that they are very different from each other, particularly on their tasting notes.
DRINKS
coolhunting.com

September Scotch: From Gordon & MacPhail Comes The Oldest Single Malt Scotch Whisky Ever Bottled

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Released by Gordon & MacPhail—the historic, family-owned spirits bottler and distiller—the Generations 80 Year Old single malt scotch whisky from Glenlivet Distillery is more than a record-setting release. Of course, much should be made of the fact that it’s the oldest single malt whisky ever bottled, but the team of experts at Gordon & MacPhail have honored this milestone in many other ways. Not only is the rarefied liquid (which we had the pleasure of trying) astounding, but it comes in a vessel—designed by acclaimed architect Sir David Adjaye—worthy of its value. And, Sotheby’s in Hong Kong will auction decanter number one of the 250 limited edition bottles (with two matching glasses) this October, with all proceeds benefitting the Trees for Life organization, which restores the Caledonian forests of Scotland.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch Whisky#Grain Whisky#Malt Whisky#Islay Whisky#Food Drink#Beverages#Lowlands#Lagavulin#Dumfries Galloway#Australian#Moscatel#Jura
diffordsguide.com

Glenmorangie The Tribute Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Glenmorangie The Tribute is a lightly peated Highland single malt matured for 16 years years, predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels. Grassy with wisps of smoke with honeysuckle blossom, coal dust, buttery vanilla, and cinnamon. Taste:. Delicate earthy smoke, acacia honey, sweet apple, delicate clove and black pepper spice. Aftertaste:. hoyed apple...
DRINKS
BevNET.com

Benriach Single Malt Scotch Releases Malting And Smoke Season Whiskies

SCOTLAND — Benriach Single Malt Scotch whisky announces the US debut of two expressions that reflect the traditional methods of Scotch whisky-making dating back to the earliest days of the Speyside distillery. Benriach Malting Season, the first expression in a century to be produced entirely using barley malted from the distillery’s historic floor maltings, and Smoke Season, a small batch release that captures one of Benriach’s time-honored seasonal production techniques, will be available in limited quantities in select markets.
DRINKS
SPY

The 10 Best Coffee Brands to Try In 2021

Most of us really like coffee and can’t begin to imagine getting started in the morning without a cup of it. OK, let’s be honest, for most of us, it’s more like several cups and perhaps a one to booster us up in the afternoon and even in the evening with dinner, if we’re feeling fancy. But as many of us prefer our coffee prepared a certain way or using a specific brew style, we may also have a brand and even a roast or blend from that brand that is our goto. It may be rare that we deviate from...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dallassun.com

Wurfel awarded the Best Modular Kitchen Brand, Again

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel has been honoured with the 'Best Modular Kitchen Brand' award for the fourth year in a row. On the occasion of the award ceremony, Emeka Ukwuomah - Head of Expansion at Wurfel said, "We are extremely glad and filled with gratitude that we have been awarded the best modular kitchen brand for the 4th successive year. This helps us to come closer to our dream of becoming the trendsetting modular kitchen brand in the country and make our nation proud by making a mark in the global kitchen map."With 40 studios (and growing), Wurfel is the biggest chain of modular kitchen brand in the country.
RESTAURANTS
travelexperta.com

Best Types Of Tours To Consider For Your Next Vacation

If you’re ready to start planning the details of your next well-deserved vacation, you might be wondering what kinds of tour activities you can add to your getaway itinerary. And like most seasoned travelers, you’re probably after unique experiences and have already tried most standard vacation activity tours. So, to...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The best Australian skincare brands for men

These homegrown brands have face washes, moisturisers and scrubs to help keep your skin clean, healthy and smelling good. You might be thinking that the only difference between skincare for men and skincare for women is branding and the scent, but that's actually not true: male skin tends to be tougher and thicker, produce more oil and is more likely to have deeper wrinkles. That's why these brands have formulated products that address those qualities to ensure your skin looks healthy and smooth. From anti-ageing formulas to products that combat dry and flaky skin, you'll find something here that addresses your specific skin needs.
SKIN CARE
Reuters

Next to operate Gap brand in Britain

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) has struck a deal with Gap Inc (GPS.N), to run the Gap brand's business in the UK and Ireland as a franchise partner. The deal will allow the U.S. firm to retain a presence in the UK and Ireland having...
BUSINESS
BBC

Next deal keeps Gap brand alive in the UK

UK retailer Next and struggling US fashion giant Gap have formed a joint venture that will see Next manage Gap's UK website and place concessions in some stores. The move will preserve some of Gap's physical presence on the High Street after Gap announced in July it would close all of its UK stores.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

The 5 best high-street brands for beautiful blazers

If you’re after a chic blazer that’s substantial enough to see you through autumn, has a flattering cut and a modern but timeless colourway, you’d be forgiven for thinking it would have to set you back hundreds of pounds to tick every box. Handily though, there are a few places...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Mike Amiri Launches New York Flagship Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 27, 2021: Mike Amiri has opened a New York flagship store. The  2,106-sq.-ft. location features Amiri product as well as classic pieces of art and design interspersed within. Inside, there’s a mix of natural and industrial materials, with concrete walls, suspended brushed  stainless-steel rails and solid wood shelving and podiums. The flagship will also stock exclusive, limited-edition products celebrating New York. It is located in New York’s Soho neighborhood at 76 Greene Street and is open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers six of the best questions about your next trip abroad

The travel correspondent of The Independent is normally to be found poolside at his hideaway in western Jamaica.Concerns that the beautiful Caribbean island might join the UK’s red list imminently have led him to make a fast escape from Negril.But while the helicopter was summoned, he took a few minutes to answer the latest batch of travel questions. Rules reviewQ: Is there going to be a travel update this week or has it been delayed until the 1 October?A: The government is not exactly providing the clarity that many of us would cherish. Thursday 16 September was the day that,...
TRAVEL
AFP

Drugs in river at UK's Glastonbury music festival harming fish: scientists

High levels of illegal drugs have been found in a river running through Britain's Glastonbury music festival site, endangering a rare species of fish and other wildlife, scientists said on Tuesday. The damagingly high levels of cocaine in the water in particular had risen to levels that interfere with the life cycles of the rare and protected European eel found in the area, the scientists said.
MUSIC
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Singer Robbie Williams’s $9.2 Million English Manor House Sits on 72 Acres of Verdant Countryside

Singer Robbie Williams’ revelations about the “creepiness” of his rambling English country manor house may come back to haunt him. Speaking about the home last year on Instagram Live, the British superstar said the house, parts of which date back to the 17th century, “gives (him) the creeps”, and that his eldest daughter had been scared to sleep in one of the rooms. “I said to her, ‘Do you like the bedroom? Do you like the house?’ And she said, ‘That room scares me’. I said, ‘OK, it scares me too. You don’t have to sleep there anymore,’” the 47-year-old former...
REAL ESTATE
SPY

The 30 Gifts We’re Buying For Our Friends Who Are Beer Snobs (Besides Beer)

Who doesn’t love beer? There’s nothing better than sipping on a crisp, cold, bubbly beer with friends when watching the game or celebrating a special occasion. Whether you’ve realized it or not, you’re surrounded by beer lovers. Most likely you’re even a beer lover, so knowing the best gifts for beer lovers — be that a friend or yourself — is a quick-fix way to always knowing what to buy for people when gift-giving moments come around.  With so many craft beers and high-end brews out there, beer drinking has become a serious hobby for many people. This list has options...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy