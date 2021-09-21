CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

13 Best Gifts For 13-Year-Old Boys In 2021

By priti bose
momjunction.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. When children reach their adolescent years, choosing gifts for them can get...

www.momjunction.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

10 awesome gifts for boys

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A son, a nephew, your best friend's oldest -- and maybe even a younger brother: If there's no shortage of...
KIDS
POPSUGAR

23 Gifts For 17-Year-Olds That Will Make You Look Like the Coolest Gift-Giver Ever

Shopping for a teenager can be quite a challenge. You may think you know what's cool and what they're into, but all that can change instantly. As the teen in your life navigates life trying to figure out who they are, their tastes, likes, and dislikes, get them something they'll appreciate. Whether it's a pair of high-quality headphones or something cozy and cute, getting the perfect gift for a 17-year-old just got a lot easier. From amazing gadgets they'll use all the time to fabulous finds that fit their aesthetic, we rounded up the coolest gifts the 17-year-old in your life will absolutely love.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boys#Best Gifts#Toys#Brake#Momjunction#Thinkfun
Amomama

24-Year-Old Mom Has 21 of Her Children Born in One Year

A young mother used surrogacy to have 21 kids in one year. Not everyone agrees with her lifestyle, but she says her family is happy. The 24-year-old from Batumi, Georgia, dreams of having dozens of babies—and she is well on her way to reaching the goal. The young woman had 21 children in one year with the help of surrogacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

20 Trendiest Baby Names Of The Past Decade

Naming a baby is such a heart-warming experience for new parents. Even before birth, parents go berserk searching for a name that’s rare and seldom heard of. Parents want their babies to stand out in the crowd with a unique, impressive, yet meaningful moniker. Should you name your baby after a celebrity or TV character that left a lasting impact on you? Or would you instead stick to the popular ones in your community, religion, or ethnicity? Nevertheless, the task seems herculean.
RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

Top 16 Kitchen Safety Tips For Kids

The kitchen in itself is a tiny world, with huge scope for innovations, trials, extraordinary baking artistry, and lots of safety hazards. The kitchen makes for an interesting place for children, and parents may introduce it to their children. However, you must do it within the purview of safety precautions to minimize the risk of injuries and mishaps.
KIDS
Motorious

100-Year-Old Man Gifted Bentley He Used To Chauffeur

Eddie Hughes gets one heck of a centennial birthday present when the classic Bentley he used to drive was tracked down. Making it to 100 years old is a luxury many of us won’t experience, but former chauffeur, Eddie Hughes, reached that milestone recently. To make his achievement even sweeter, he got a classic Bentley, one he used to drive, to go along with the celebrations.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
One Green Planet

13 Year Old Pup Gets a “Bark Mitzvah”

Rambo, a 13-year-old Havanese dog, got to celebrate his 13th birthday with “bark mitzvah” celebration!. His parents went all out to throw the pooch a fantastic celebration that looks very much like a traditional bar mitzvah, a Jewish coming of age celebration that usually takes place when a child turns 13. Rambo’s owners celebrated this occasion by burning candles, saying prayers, and breaking bread. Rambo even got a peanut butter cake as well as a dog-sized Kippah and Tallit.
PETS
momjunction.com

Weather-Inspired Baby Names

Congrats on your parenthood! If you’re here, the chances are, you are expecting your little bundle of joy on the way, or they have already arrived in your arms. Whatever be the case, one of the first duties of a parent (and an exciting one) is the process of finding a name.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: 12-Year-Old Northeast Philly Boy Preparing For Another Winter Of Gifting Happy Feet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As colder weather approaches, a Northeast Philadelphia boy is preparing for another winter of brotherly love. He calls it giving the gift of happy feet. “This is, I think, 20. No, 12,” 12-year-old Declan Cassidy said. Thousands of people are already wearing socks, collected by Declan. “These are different socks, too,” Declan said. This is his third year collecting socks for the homeless and others in need. He calls it Declan’s Socks For The Streets. The first year, he collected 1,005 pairs. Last year, 9,223. This year he hopes to beat it. “That many socks, it’s a lot to donate. A lot of people will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: Horoscopes for 9/29

What iconic fall activity should you use to kick off the start of autumn based on your zodiac sign?. The newfound crispness of the air seems to whisper that autumn is starting. A season of evolution, leaving the negative behind and embracing comfort is worth celebrating. While waiting for the leaves to change and getting your Halloween costumes ready, there are many ways to usher in the new season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
NJ.com

Amazon reveals top toys for 2021 holiday season: See the full list

If you’re already itching to do some holiday shopping, Amazon has you covered. The online retail giant announced its annual “Toys We Love List” is “longer than ever before” for the 2021 holiday season. Amazon’s announcement comes just as many leading toy companies have stated a global shipping crisis and...
RETAIL
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy