Energy Industry

U.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A U.S. solar industry group warned on Wednesday that tariffs on imported panels from three Asian countries would jeopardize nearly 30% of the solar capacity the nation is expected to install over the next two years. The Commerce Department is poised to decide by end-September whether to launch a...

AFP

China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Gina Raimondo
Washington Post

Some Chinese solar-panel manufacturers have stopped shipping to the U.S. over tariff concerns, installers say

Some Chinese solar-panel manufacturers have stopped sending panels to the United States, or are threatening to halt shipments, over regulatory concerns including a proposal for higher import tariffs, panel buyers and solar-energy developers said at an industry briefing Monday. This freeze could derail the Biden administration’s green-energy goals and lead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

SEIA warns of US solar industry ‘death blow’ as Washington mulls tariffs

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has launched an attack against an effort by a group of companies that have asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to consider imposing tariffs on solar equipment imported to the United States from three Southeast Asian countries. In mid-August, a trio of petitions filed...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Why China Is Facing a Power Crunch and What It Means: QuickTake

A power crunch across China has rippled from factory floors to homes and even traffic lights in some places, leading economists to cut their growth forecasts for the world’s second-largest economy. The shortages mirror tight energy supplies in Europe and elsewhere that have roiled commodity markets, as well. Part of the problem is that the economic rebound after Covid lockdowns has boosted demand, while lower investment by miners and drillers has constrained production. But the crisis in China is partially due to its own environmental agenda, as President Xi Jinping’s vision of de-carbonizing the economy discouraged the burning of coal, a cheap energy source that subsidized its economic growth for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China's factories, households grapple with power cuts

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet government energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.A components supplier for Apple Inc.'s iPhones said it suspended production at a factory west of Shanghai under orders from local authorities.The disruption to China s vast manufacturing industries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tariffs, seizures expose U.S. solar industry's vulnerability to imports

(Reuters) - Cheap imports have fueled the U.S. solar industry’s dramatic growth for years. Now, mounting trade and transport issues is exposing that dependence as a vulnerability, slowing shipments and putting big projects at risk, according to industry representatives. Tighter availability of foreign panels could hurt the booming industry and...
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Chinese province orders companies to suspend production

Beijing [China], September 26 (ANI): China's manufacturing hub Zhejiang province has ordered a swath of companies to temporarily halt production as the province struggles to meet its energy consumption targets, a media report said. The order has affected nearly 160 energy-intensive companies, mainly the textile, dyeing and chemical fibre industries,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

10 largest solar projects completed in the U.S. so far in 2021

The U.S. added 4.8 gigawatts of utility-scale solar capacity in the first half of 2021, a 15% increase from the first half of 2020 and nearly halfway to the total capacity added in 2020, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The U.S. now has 53.7 GW of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Power crisis spreads as large Dutch zinc factory cuts production

Nyrstar is curtailing production at a major zinc smelter in the Netherlands during peak times due to soaring electricity costs, the latest signal of how Europe’s energy crisis is spreading through the region’s biggest industries. The zinc producer is dialling back output at the plant in Budel-Dorplein after seeing a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Who’s Really Behind The Super Secret Solar Tariffs Petition?

The US solar industry is in an uproar over a group of petitions before the Department of Commerce, which seek to impose heavy new tariffs on imported solar panels and solar cells. The writers of the petitions have chosen to remain anonymous and now the guessing game is on. So, who is behind those solar tariff petitions?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Solar companies condemn China tariffs as investigation starts

SOLAR: The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to investigate allegations that Chinese solar manufacturers have relocated production to avoid sanctions, with another set of tariffs on solar panel and cell imports to follow. (S&P Global) ALSO:. • Solar companies contend tariffs on imported panels would threaten the U.S. solar industry...
ECONOMY

