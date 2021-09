WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare moment of ethical controversy for the Federal Reserve, two top officials resigned Monday in the wake of revelations about their financial trading that exposed potential shortcomings in the Fed’s rules on investments. Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said he would step down this week for health reasons, while Robert Kaplan, the president of the Dallas Fed, said he would resign Oct. 8 to avoid becoming a “distraction” from the Fed’s broader mission.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO