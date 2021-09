Nearly $3 million has been set aside as the city of Albuquerque explores ways to boost revitalization efforts in the Downtown area. About $500,000 in American Rescue Plant Act grant money is available for businesses that occupy vacant, street-level property. The grants can also apply to businesses that expand upon a Downtown storefront footprint by at least 50% and for those that can demonstrate their business will attract customers between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at least four days a week.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO