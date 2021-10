“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler is the story of Micah Mortimer who lives alone in a basement apartment. His routine is “etched in stone” and author Tyler describes it in detail. He acts as the super, fixing, cleaning, and being friendly between answering calls to fix old computers. When he drives his pickup, he does everything right and obeys the “traffic God.” His girlfriend Cass calls and says she’s going to be evicted. Her landlady saw Cass’ cat and she’s allergic.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO