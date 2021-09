Through the first three games of the 2021 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost both of their starting guards. While the Eagles are better positioned than most to weather this burden, as they drafted a premium guard in the second round and Nate Herbig played a ton of snaps in 2020, their depth had been all but depleted by sending Isaac Seumalo and Brandon Brooks to IR, with only Jack Anderson on the active roster and Kayode Awosika/Sua Opeta on the practice squad.

