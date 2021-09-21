CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Letter: Let’s strive to be 'golden' -- as God asks us to be

Hudson Star-Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it? We are to treat all people as we want to be treated. Who said it? The son of our creator? Why? He wanted respect and dignity between all people. Going back to the beginning of time, our creator took six days to form all of creation. In the first five days he said it was good. On the sixth and the last day he said it was very good. We were all created on the last of the six days. We are all brothers and sisters of the one and only creator. If you do not believe this, read the book of love letters he gave us.

