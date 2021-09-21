Letter: Let’s strive to be 'golden' -- as God asks us to be

When will America ever wake up? We have taken God out of everything, and we still say and sing "God Bless America." I believe God has sent COVID-19 into the world as a plague just as He sent plagues on the Israelites when they had turned away from Him. No doctor and no vaccine will ever cure COVID-19. The cure will only come when we put God back where He belongs and obey what He says in 2 Chronicles 7:14: "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and see my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land." This is the only way COVID-19 will be defeated.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO