Chiefs reportedly may have Willie Gay returning soon to help defense

By Braulio Perez
 7 days ago

Good news has arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs, as linebacker Willie Gay could be back on the field for when the team takes on the Eagles in Week 4. To say the defensive showing for the Kansas City Chiefs to start the season has been embarrassing would be an understatement. The reigning AFC champs have struggled immensely, giving up 29 points to Cleveland in Week 1 and 36 in Week 2 to the Baltimore Ravens.

