Chiefs reportedly may have Willie Gay returning soon to help defense

Not every win in the NFL will be pretty — and Kansas City Chiefs fans are used to that. For most of the game, Sunday’s 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns didn’t look likely — and most of that can be put on the defense. In the first half, the Browns racked up 318 total yards and 22 points, scoring a touchdown on each of their first three possessions — and nearly scoring another on the one right before halftime.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO