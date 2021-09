Covid inflation is everywhere, but some have more of it than others. Among advanced economies, the U.S. is starting to look like the outlier. That's probably because it did more fiscal stimulus in the pandemic, economists say. The consensus is that high inflation won't last long. But even if that's right, the current elevated level has the potential to cause problems of its own -- for President Joe Biden's most ambitious economic plans at home, and for other countries too.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO