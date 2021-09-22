CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it will begin disbursing loans in late December under a new scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate change, as part of efforts to align itself with a global push toward a greener society. The central bank will begin accepting applications...

Kuroda vows to keep BOJ’s focus on COVID-19 response amid weak inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan would continue to focus on cushioning the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, given lingering uncertainty over the outlook and subdued inflation, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday. Sluggish domestic demand and companies’ reluctance to pass on higher raw material costs to consumers...
Japan CPI stopped falling for first time in 13 months, still below BOJ target

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices stopped falling for the first time in just over a year in August, government data showed, a source of solace for the central bank struggling to accelerate inflation towards its elusive 2% target. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications data showed nationwide...
Pandemic may deepen long-run inflation changes, ECB's Lagarde says

The pandemic may dampen long-run inflation changes, said European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, as digitalization could trigger a second wave of globalization based on the virtualization of services. But over the coming years, there is also a chance that prices will be pushed up, as today's supply shortages may induce firms to diversify their supply chains or re-shore some of their production, Lagarde said. "The pandemic has also introduced new trends that could affect inflation dynamics in the years to come. Those trends could produce both upward and downward price pressures," she said.
World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
Bank of England boss makes ‘plague of locusts’ joke amid warning over economy

The Bank of England governor has jokingly asked “when is the plague of locusts due” as he warned the economy faces “hard yards” ahead.Andrew Bailey said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists the rate of recovery from the pandemic had slowed over recent months, adding: “And that slowing is continuing.”Mr Bailey told the society’s annual dinner that interest rates would have to increase to slow rising prices, but said the economy was not currently strong enough to sustain that intervention.... and when are the locusts due to arriveAndrew Bailey“Pulling this together, the recovery has slowed and the...
China’s power crunch begins to weigh on economic outlook

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s power crunch, caused by tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, has triggered a contraction in heavy industry across several regions and is dragging on the country’s economic growth rate, analysts said. China has vowed to cut energy intensity by around 3% in 2021 to meet...
Fed ready to start reeling in emergency stimulus measures as economy heals

Washington — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In its latest policy statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
US Fed Preparing To Remove Stimulus 'Soon' Despite Slower Recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the...
What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
China power cuts hit homes, factories and threaten growth

Goldman Sachs Tuesday lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as nationwide power cuts hit millions of homes and halted production at factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla. At least 17 provinces and regions -- accounting for 66 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- have announced some form of power cuts in recent months, mainly targeting heavy industrial users, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Nearly 60 percent of the Chinese economy is powered by coal, but supply has been disrupted by the pandemic, put under pressure by tough emissions targets and squeezed by a drop in coal imports amid a trade tiff with Australia. Earlier this month, coal prices hit a record high, with restrictions imposed on businesses and homes amid the supply crunch.
Power cuts in China may foreshadow Christmas shopping shortages in U.S.

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark. In the northeastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalized with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory […]
