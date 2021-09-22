BOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December

The Bank of England governor has jokingly asked “when is the plague of locusts due” as he warned the economy faces “hard yards” ahead.Andrew Bailey said in a speech to the Society of Professional Economists the rate of recovery from the pandemic had slowed over recent months, adding: “And that slowing is continuing.”Mr Bailey told the society’s annual dinner that interest rates would have to increase to slow rising prices, but said the economy was not currently strong enough to sustain that intervention.... and when are the locusts due to arriveAndrew Bailey“Pulling this together, the recovery has slowed and the...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO