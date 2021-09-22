CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Top U.S. trade official to meet WTO chief on Wednesday

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will have an online meeting on Wednesday with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, her media office said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

US, EU top trade official discuss challenges posed by China

Washington (US), September 29 (ANI): The US and EU's top trade officials met on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, "including China, that undermines American and European workers and businesses", Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement on Tuesday (local time). Katherine...
FOREIGN POLICY
WHIO Dayton

2 top Fed officials retire in wake of trading disclosures

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare moment of ethical controversy for the Federal Reserve, two top officials resigned Monday in the wake of revelations about their financial trading that exposed potential shortcomings in the Fed's rules on investments. Eric Rosengren, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston,...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Competition, chips, AI on table at first U.S.-EU trade and tech meet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and the European Union hope to discuss chip shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues during the first Trade and Tech Council meeting this week, senior U.S. administration officials said on Monday. On Thursday, Reuters was first to report the actions the United States...
TECHNOLOGY
Metro International

Let’s reform not ruin the WTO, EU trade chief urges U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States needs to work with the European Union to reform the World Trade Organization rather than let it decline through neglect, the EU trade chief said on Monday,. “We need reform, not ruin,” European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at John Hopkins...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wto#U S#Reuters#Ngozi Okonjo Iweala
kfgo.com

Russian and U.S. military chiefs meet to discuss risk mitigation – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s chief of general staff, Valery Gerasimov, and his United States counterpart, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley, met in Helsinki on Wednesday to discuss risk mitigation in military activities, the RIA news agency reported. It quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying the...
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a semiconductor supply chain meeting convening at the White House on Sept. 23, the Commerce Department said. The department said in a statement that officials would discuss the ongoing global chip...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Top Chinese, Singapore officials meet to reaffirm ties

SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s top diplomat met Tuesday in Singapore with the wealthy city-state’s prime minister, reaffirming the importance of trade and diplomatic ties between the two countries. In a Facebook post, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he had a “productive and candid” discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister...
CHINA
The Independent

China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions

China s top diplomat has held a virtual meeting with NATO's chief to discuss the situation in Afghanistan amid longstanding disagreements between Beijing and the U.S.-led alliance over regional policies.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the discussions had been “positive and constructive”. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken the previous day, according to the statement, focusing on “issues of common concern.”Chinese officials gave no further details of the talks.Beijing long opposed the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

WTO chief Okonjo-Iweala sees 'more momentum' on fisheries agreement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization on Thursday said she sees “some potential” to reach an agreement on fisheries at a ministerial meeting in late November, but said there were still significant differences to overcome among members. Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Washington she saw more momentum...
WASHINGTON, DC
investing.com

U.S.-EU Trade Meeting Faces Constraints Amid French Objections

(Bloomberg) -- A disagreement among European Union countries means a pivotal trade meeting with the U.S. this week will be narrower in scope than originally planned and the contents of a joint statement outlining the results are still up in the air. During a meeting of EU ambassadors on Monday,...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU-US to seek shared tech rules despite French ire

The EU and US will this week embark on a tricky effort to deepen ties on tech regulation, but with France resisting the project in the wake of a row with Washington over a submarine deal. High-level talks will begin in the US city of Pittsburgh on Wednesday despite efforts by Paris to delay the meeting in retaliation for a pact between the US, Australia and Britain -- dubbed AUKUS -- that saw Canberra scrap a multi-billion-dollar submarine order from France. The EU-US Trade and Tech Council was set up after a summit in June to look at issues including trying to attune their strategies on regulating internet giants and defend democratic values. The council came at the request of the Europeans, who are seeking concrete signs of increased transatlantic cooperation after years of tension under former president Donald Trump, especially over trade.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. adds top Guatemalan, Salvadoran officials to corruption list

MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it had put Guatemala's attorney general and five Salvadoran Supreme Court judges on a list of "undemocratic and corrupt" officials, in a sign of the Biden government's frustration with Central American authorities. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy