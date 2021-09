Vaccine advisers to the FDA are meeting today to discuss whether American’s will need Covid-19 booster shots. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations from various health organizations including Pfizer/BioNTech who is seeking the approval and arguing that there’s enough evidence of waning immunity to justify the booster and the FDA, who will present it’s take on the data that’s been sent to the agency. Experts with the CDC will also detail what’s known about the Delta variant and how it affects the rate of breakthrough infections of the virus.

