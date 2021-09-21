CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vinco Ventures And Emmersive Entertainment Launches First NFT Streaming Movie Soundtrack And Score Produced By Grammy Winners Om'Mas Keith And Adrian L. Miller

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities today announced that its subsidiary EVNT Platform, LLC dba Emmersive Entertainment (Emmersive) will launch the world's first NFT streaming movie soundtrack with Grammy Winners Om'Mas Keith and Adrian L. Miller of A Tiny Universe (ATU).

ATU co-owners, Om'Mas Keith and Adrian L. Miller, have announced that the Karen movie Soundtrack will be exclusively available on the www.e-nft.com platform. The movie's 11 record soundtrack features music from world-renowned artists such as CeeLo Green, V. Bozeman, Kota the Friend, Knox Brown ft. Anderson .Paak, as well as an introduction to new artists from A Tiny Universe music label -- WxLF, Pregnant Boy, and Gumbo. The NFT streaming soundtrack will be available for purchase for $3 at www.e-nft.com beginning on September 21, 2021 at 5PM ET and will remain available for sale until 5PM ET on October 21 , 2021.

ATU is also offering a Limited Edition version of the NFT featuring 3 music videos, 9 pieces of art, a Special Message from the film's Director Coke Daniels, and a downloadable Score in addition to the soundtrack. The Limited Edition will sell for $20 with only 5,000 available.

Om'Mas Keith, who produced the Score is a Grammy Award-winning music producer, and current Secretary/Treasurer of the Recording Academy. Keith is known for his work producing for Frank Ocean, Kanye and Jay-Z, and Erykah Badu, among others. His partner at ATU, Grammy winning music producer/manager, Adrian L. Miller, is co-executive producer and music supervisor of Karen. Miller has launched the careers of Big Boy, Pharcyde, and Anderson .Paak.

"It is exciting to be working with industry legends such as Om'Mas and Adrian. The soundtrack is another step in our focus on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt the entertainment industry with a specific concentration on music and art" said CSO Brian McFadden. "With our partners at Lomotif helping to provide exposure to our brand, we look forward to continuing our E-NFT platform growth."

When asked why the soundtrack for the movie Karen should be made available as an NFT, ATU partners, Keith and Miller, stated that "the landscape ripened for interactive soundtracks giving fans and audiences a more immersive and intimate experience. With that in mind we reached out to Erik and partnered with Emmersive Entertainment to make it happen!"

Erik Hicks of Emmersive added, "When Adrian, Om'Mas, and I first spoke about the Karen movie and the soundtrack, we knew this A Tiny Universe/Emmersive collaboration was going to be special, especially with the soundtrack, original score, and music videos being the first NFTs of their kind."

Karen, the film, was released on September 14th on all platforms partnered with BET/BET Plus, and Quiver distribution. The film has seen early PVOD excitement; Amazon reports it as #15 on their best-selling new and future releases.

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a selective acquisitions company focused on digital media and content technologies. Vinco's B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy is seeking out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and will BE BIG. For more information visit Investors.vincoventures.com.

EVNT Platform, LLC, dba Emmersive Entertainment Builders of the next great artform and investment vehicle. Our team draws on decades of industry experience, creative vision, and programming prowess to deliver unparalleled digital solutions. We are committed to pushing the limits of technology and challenging ourselves to unlock the most creative solutions for complex artistic and technological NFT concepts. We specialize in crafting custom artwork in a variety of mediums, all while advancing the NFT market by offering one-of-a-kind augmented digital and physical tokens. Working directly with artists, celebrities, and sports stars, we produce the future of memorabilia. For additional information, please visit EmmersiveEntertainment.com and E-NFT.com.

About Lomotif Lomotif is the leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Yang's bold vision is to build the world's largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world's transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a breakthrough downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms. For additional information about Lomotif Private Limited, please visit Lomotif's website at www.lomotif.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and DisclaimersTo the extent any statements contained in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the information that are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, the company's management as well as estimates and assumptions made by the company's management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "projected" and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the company or the company's management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the company with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to the company's industry, its operations and results of operations and any businesses that may be acquired by the company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinco-ventures-and-emmersive-entertainment-launches-first-nft-streaming-movie-soundtrack-and-score-produced-by-grammy-winners-ommas-keith-and-adrian-l-miller-301382104.html

SOURCE Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
tvtechnology.com

Axis Launches an NFT Entertainment Channel

LOS ANGELES—In another sign of the growing interest in blockchain technologies and NFTs in the entertainment industry, the Axis Technologies Group has announced that it will be launching of NFTtoday.tv, a channel dedicated for NFT entertainment with game tutorials, resources, reviews, movies, music videos and other media dealing with NFTs, DeFi, digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

David E. Talbert Developing Musical Series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’ For Disney Branded Entertainment

Following the success of his Netflix musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, playwright and filmmaker David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television. The series, Madelyn Square Gardens, marks the first development project announced since Ayo Davis was elevated to president of the division. Madelyn Square Gardens tells the story of a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Brian Mcfadden
Person
Kanye
dancingastronaut.com

3LAU announces world’s first fan-owned song to coincide with launch of new NFT platform

No blind eye has been turned to the undeniable spike in blockchain and NFT technology taking over the virtual world, especially within the dance music community. At the forefront of the wave, 3LAU first launched his tokenized NFT album, Ultraviolet and subsequently garnered a record-breaking $11.6 million that earned him a spot on Cointelegraph’s Top 100 Notable People In Blockchain. Now, the pioneering producer makes his next move as he offers fans the chance to invest in his next drop and what will be the first of many fan-owned songs.
INTERNET
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundtracks#Entertainment Industry#Grammy#Vinco Ventures And#Nft#Ceelo Green#The Limited Edition#The Recording Academy#Big Boy#Atu Partners#Vinco Ventures Inc
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Doc in the Works from Sony Music Entertainment

Continuing a pattern of documentary features on celebrities made with the close involvement of the subjects they depict, Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films, announced the start of production for an untitled feature-length documentary about Celine Dion, the five-time Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 250 million records over a 40-year career. The film is being directed by Vermillion’s lead creative player, Irene Taylor, whose first feature documentary, Hear and Now, won both a Peabody and the Audience Award at Sundance in 2007. Her doc short, The Final Inch (2009), was nominated for...
MOVIES
Charleston City Paper

Reflections of singer-songwriter Becca Leigh

Local singer-songwriter Becca Leigh said she thinks music genres can be more nebulous than some think | Photo by Rūta Smith. Marcus King is a 25-year-old master musician whose old-soul vocals and bold guitar playing have put him firmly on the path toward greatness. Nashville-based but Greenville-raised, King’s sound is an amalgamation of Southern rock, blues, gospel, country and ragtime. King credits having been raised in South Carolina with setting him up for success. “There must […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Acquired by Red Arrow Studios International – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Red Arrow Studios International has picked up international rights to “Controlling Britney Spears,” the follow-up documentary to “Framing Britney Spears,” produced by The New York Times and Red Arrow Studios’ Left/Right. The documentary was inspired by a confidential report obtained by The New York Times in which Spears told a court investigator that her conservatorship had devolved into “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” The new documentary reveals previously un-published details about the Times’ investigation which uncovered an extensive surveillance network created to monitor her every move. “Controlling Britney Spears” premiered last week on FX and Hulu in the U.S....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
artsatl.org

Atlanta Soundtrack: Meet Me @ The Altar, Jamee Cornelia and vintage Producers

For this cinematic bop, rapper Jamee Cornelia samples the song “He’s the Wizard” from what she has called one of her favorite musicals, The Wiz, specifically the 1978 movie version starring Diana Ross. An appropriate choice since she does have a particular knack for the occasional lyrical magic trick, casually conjuring up lines like “Abracada-bruh” throughout this easy-flowing freestyle.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

‘Purple Hearts’: Netflix YA Pic Adds Chosen Jacobs, John Harlan Kim & More To Cast, Sets Justin Tranter & Sofia Carson As Songwriters

EXCLUSIVE: Chosen Jacobs (It), John Harlan Kim (9-1-1), Anthony Ippolito (Grand Army), Kat Cunning (Trinkets), Sarah Rich (#Like), Scott Deckert (Venom) and Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf) will round out the cast of Purple Hearts, the Netflix YA romance pic starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. The streamer also tells Deadline that Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will write and produce the film’s original songs, with Carson co-writing and performing additional music. Purple Hearts is based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. It tells the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and marine Luke (Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and...
MOVIES
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: ‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Reflects on College Life

In honor of Dear White People‘s return to Netflix for a fourth and final — and musical! — season, this week’s episode of Hollywood Remixed is dedicated to the Black college experience. Logan Browning, who stars as documentary film student and campus radio host Samantha White (the role played by Tessa Thompson in the original 2014 film), joins the podcast to talk about her own college days (she spent a year at Vanderbilt) and what playing the campus firebrand has taught her. “The thing that I would probably take from the show is compassionate empathy,” Browning tells host and senior editor...
MOVIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy