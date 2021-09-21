CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer drought expected to impact crop yields this fall

By Scott Engen
dakotanewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s that time of year when farmers are getting out into the fields for harvest. And, though the drought has certainly played a factor in yields this year, farmers are hopeful they’ll still make out okay. This year’s rainfall totals are about where...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

#Drought#Crop Yields#Soybeans#S D Lrb#South Dakota Farm Bureau
