Aubrey Trail seeks to represent himself, sell antiques to give proceeds to victim's memorial fund
LINCOLN — Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail is seeking to fire his attorneys and represent himself in the automatic appeal of his death sentence. Among the complaints: His court-appointed attorneys refused to go along with a request to sell an estimated $25,000 worth of antiques and rare coins and give the proceeds to a memorial fund established in the name of his murder victim, Sydney Loofe.omaha.com
Comments / 1