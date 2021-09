The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded Boeing a multibillion-dollar contract to sustain the worldwide fleet of C-17 Globemaster III strategic transports over the next 10 years. The contract runs through May 2031 and has a maximum value of $23.8 billion, if all options are exercised, the US Department of Defense said on 27 September. The US government granted Boeing an initial $3.46 billion contract to kick off the programme through 2024.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO