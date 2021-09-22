CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pears bowl out Foxes for 222 on first day of clash

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouis Kimber confirmed his promise with another half century to lead a partial Leicestershire fightback on the opening day of the County Championship Division Three match with Worcestershire at New Road. The 24-year-old earned his opportunity to play Championship cricket for the first time after some impressive performances during the...

Shropshire Star

Skipper’s greatest day as Worfield earn promotion

Proud skipper Will Cook hailed ‘the best day of my life’ after Worfield clinched promotion to the Birmingham League. Saturday’s eight-wicket thumping of Stratford saw the Shropshire League champions go up through the play-offs. Worfield will play at their highest-ever level next year and Cook, who has been at the...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Limbrick wants his Saints to be more ruthless

Anthony Limbrick has called on his side to kill off games and put away more chances after they were pushed all the way by second tier Conwy Borough in the JD Welsh Cup on Friday night. The Saints won the game thanks to a Dean Ebbe first-half goal – and...
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury goal hero Dan Udoh is the ultimate professional

Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon feels like a massive result for Town. I wrote last week that they would need to back the draw at Sheffield Wednesday up with a win at home against a good, in-form Wimbledon. It feels like Town did their job and will now have...
SOCCER
