Aiken County, SC

Aiken Co. man pleads guilty to sex crimes against children

By Shore News Network
 7 days ago
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – An Aiken County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sex crimes against children. Jacob Sturgell pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Third Degree in Aiken County before the Honorable Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope. In April of 2021, Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s...

