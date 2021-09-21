CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Danielson on the differences between Tony Khan/AEW and Vince McMahon/WWE

By Moose Maggie, Lou Di Pietro
 7 days ago

Bryan Danielson joined Moose & Maggie on Tuesday and noted that AEW has a lot different feel than WWE, but you’d be surprised to know that Tony Khan and Vince McMahon are also similar in some ways.

