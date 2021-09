The emergence of a brand new expansion to an MMORPG is always an exciting time, and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is no exception. In addition to new locations to visit, mounts to collect, and new FFXIV races to play as, there will also be core gameplay changes for the player Jobs. These changes can dramatically alter a Job's gameplay in ways that may make you love your favorite class role even more or convince you to play other Jobs that you haven't tried before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO