US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By DAVID KOENIG, AP Airlines Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago
The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...

