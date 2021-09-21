CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redistricting Commission Scales Back Original Plan For Counting Inmates

The Legislative Redistricting Commission voted on Tuesday to scale back a proposal that it adopted last August. It's all about where prisoners live for purposes of redistricting; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Pa. redistricting panel rolls back new policy to count incarcerated people in home districts, not state prisons

HARRISBURG — Thousands of people will be excluded from a new redistricting policy that counts state prisoners in their home communities rather than in corrections facilities, rolling back part of a major change that shifts political power away from predominantly white, rural districts. The 3-2 decision by the Legislative Reapportionment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. commission votes to scale back ‘prison gerrymandering’ reform made last month

About 7,000 prisoners will still be counted as residents of the districts where their prisons are located. (Philadelphia) — The commission charged with redrawing Pennsylvania’s House and Senate maps has backtracked on a provision of a major “prison gerrymandering” decision it made last month — voting to narrow the number of state prisoners it will count as residents of their home district, rather than the one where they’re locked up.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
islipbulletin.net

Redistricting Commission set to redraw legislative and congressional lines

The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission met virtually on Sept. 9 to discuss the helpfulness of public hearings as well as plan for their first in-person meeting on Sept. 15. Back in 2014, voters in New York State voted for a constitutional amendment to implement changes to the process...
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Redistricting Commission plans to approve new legislative maps Wednesday

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission expects to approve new legislative maps Wednesday, the constitutional deadline, after hearing testimony Tuesday, most of which was more critical of the proposed maps than supportive. The commission heard from 90 witnesses Tuesday, the second public hearing for maps introduced Sept. 9....
POLITICS
Gazette

LETTERS: How will we pay for this?; independent redistricting commission

President Joe Biden came to Denver this week to tout his economic agenda. I wish he had stayed in Washington, D.C., because his economic policies are not helping Coloradans. Inflation is at its highest rate in years, thanks to Biden’s reckless tax and spend policies. Instead of introducing smart policies to rein in inflation and keep the cost of goods down, Biden and his congressional co-conspirators would instead like to spend another $3.5 trillion we do not have and cannot afford to spend. The Fed will just continue printing money to pay for these policies. It’s obvious to anyone with common sense that this will only make inflation go up. Inflation acts as a tax on all Americans; our dollar doesn’t go nearly as far while the price of our goods rise.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
westernslopenow.com

Colorado Redistricting Commission release new State House and Senate redistricting map

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – The redistricting of Colorado is a once in a decade process for congressional seats, but keeping counties together is easier said then done. The Redistricting Commission staff explain the reasoning behind the new divisions of the proposed state senate map. “To the extent possible, staff kept municipalities that included portions of two counties together or split those municipalities at the counties border,” Julia Jackson, Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission explains, “We considered the public comments the commissions have received and attempted to reserve as many community interests as possible.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats offer amended map to Ohio Redistricting Commission

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — We are less than a day away from when the Ohio Redistricting Commission is expected to vote on the state's new legislative maps. And while it is been widely expected that the ones proposed by Republicans would soon take effect, Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose is now leaving the door open for negotiations.
OHIO STATE

