Redistricting Commission Scales Back Original Plan For Counting Inmates

President Joe Biden came to Denver this week to tout his economic agenda. I wish he had stayed in Washington, D.C., because his economic policies are not helping Coloradans. Inflation is at its highest rate in years, thanks to Biden’s reckless tax and spend policies. Instead of introducing smart policies to rein in inflation and keep the cost of goods down, Biden and his congressional co-conspirators would instead like to spend another $3.5 trillion we do not have and cannot afford to spend. The Fed will just continue printing money to pay for these policies. It’s obvious to anyone with common sense that this will only make inflation go up. Inflation acts as a tax on all Americans; our dollar doesn’t go nearly as far while the price of our goods rise.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO