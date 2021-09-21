Redistricting Commission Scales Back Original Plan For Counting Inmates

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – The redistricting of Colorado is a once in a decade process for congressional seats, but keeping counties together is easier said then done. The Redistricting Commission staff explain the reasoning behind the new divisions of the proposed state senate map. “To the extent possible, staff kept municipalities that included portions of two counties together or split those municipalities at the counties border,” Julia Jackson, Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission explains, “We considered the public comments the commissions have received and attempted to reserve as many community interests as possible.”
