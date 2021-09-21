CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday PM Forecast: fall to arrive with cooler, dry weather pattern

By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn begins at 2:20pm local time on Wednesday. Coincidentally, a completely new, fall-like weather pattern will start right around the same time. Next 24 Hours: A cold front will push across the area tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Do not expect any impactful weather, rather some brief rain and perhaps winds gusting to around 30mph. Low temperatures will trail off into the upper 60s. Behind the front, skies will clear from northwest to southeast on Wednesday morning. A stern northwest breeze will prevent substantial warming, despite the return of sunshine. High temperatures will barely get back to the 80s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
