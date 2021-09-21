Three Felony Charges Filed Against Aledo Man In ID Theft Investigation

An Aledo man faces three felony counts in an identity theft investigation. 48-year-old Darrin C. Clawson was arrested on a warrant Monday. He is charged with two Class 1 felonies of aggravated identity theft and identity theft along with a Class 2 felony of theft. The case involves one victim over the age of 60 and the allegations involve an amount of stolen money between $10,000 and $100,000 taken between January of 2011 and October of 2020. Bond has been set at $25,000.