KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Roane County detective in an unmarked car was involved in a crash Friday morning, a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. The call came in at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning that an officer was involved in the crash on Highway 70 near Pine Ridge Road in the Midtown area. According to the report, another driver traveling in the opposite direction turned left across traffic without yielding, causing the detective to crash into the passenger side of the second car.

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO