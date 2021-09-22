Coronavirus: Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos home after battling COVID-19 in hospital for weeks

Former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos confirmed Tuesday that he is finally home after being hospitalized in the intensive-care unit for weeks with COVID-19.

“After 20 straight days on death row…I AM HOME,” the former Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers small forward tweeted Tuesday morning.

Ceballos’ homecoming comes just one week after he confirmed to KNXV-TV that he was still being monitored in the ICU but had been deemed virus-free by doctors.

Ceballos, 52, played primarily for the Lakers and Suns, but closed out his career with stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat, People magazine reported.

According to KABC, Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league’s 1992 slam dunk competition.

