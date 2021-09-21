CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

Robert "Bob" R. Pekkanen

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
June 30, 1949 ~ August 25, 2021 (age 72) Robert R. Pekkanen, age 72, of The Villages, FL., formerly of Cortland, entered eternal rest on August 25, 2021. Born June 30, 1949, in New Castle PA, the middle son of the late William and Jennie Marttala Pekkanen, Bob lived most of his life in Ohio. He graduated from Springfield Local High School in Springfield Township, OH and Case Tech University in Cleveland, OH. While at Case Bob was a member of the Case Rough Riders basketball team as well as the SAE national fraternity. Upon graduation Bob moved to Cortland, OH and worked at Delphi Packard Electric in Warren, OH where he retired as a general supervisor in 2002. Bob enjoyed playing golf, supporting his children’s activities, and spending time with family and friends. Bob and Karen moved to The Villages in 2013 where Bob enjoyed bowling, golfing with friends, and especially the many opportunities to play Texas hold’em poker.

