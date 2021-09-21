CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Photo Gallery of Rep. Sherwood Boehlert- Public Servant in Action

By Bill Keeler
Central New York lost a "class act" this week. Former U.S. Representative Sherwood Boehlert passed away at the age of 84. Boehlert served 12 terms in Congress before retiring in 2006. A moderate Republican, he became an influential member of Congress, playing a central role in debates on environmental, science and national security policy. Congressional Quarterly named him one of the 50 most effective lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

