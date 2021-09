Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes has had quite the offseason and not in a good way. First on August 23, his older brother Jimmy died suddenly and unexpectedly. Kevin lost his best friend, and since then, Hayes has been anxious about the public conversation that was doomed to happen. At the same time, he knew it would be an opportunity to share great memories about his brother and give thanks to the people who reached out to him.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO