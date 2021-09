Reporting, design staff for The Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News take home awards in Better Newspaper Contest of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Gresham Outlook, Sandy Post and Estacada News earned a total of 16 awards in the 2021 Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper contest. All three newspapers were honored in the General Excellence awards, with Estacada taking first place and Gresham and Sandy earning second place in their respective divisions. This award is based on news, feature and opinion content, as well as the quality of advertising, graphics and display of content. "We have great —...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO