CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language

By Sam Yellowhorse Kesler
wlrn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is entitled to sing in a language that is not their own? That was the question from some fans after New Zealand pop artist Lorde released a mini-album of five of her songs translated in te reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. Lorde is not Maori, but she said in a statement that much of her value system comes from traditional Maori principles.

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Lorde’s Māori-language EP, ‘Te Ao Mārama,’ is for Everyone

Fresh off the release of her third studio album, “Solar Power,” Lorde surprised fans by dropping a surprise EP, “Te Ao Mārama” Sept. 9. The EP features five songs from “Solar Power” recorded entirely in te reo Māori, the indigenous language of the Māori people of New Zealand. Though the singer does not speak te reo Māori, in a statement, she said that she created this version to honor the theme of “caring for and listening to the natural world” prevalent in “Solar Power.” Lorde, who is not Māori, credits the Māori culture for creating the spiritual and nature-focused “worldview” that all New Zealanders grow up with.
MUSIC
Public Radio International PRI

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori

Pop star Lorde releases new songs in Māori, the Indigenous language of New Zealand ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week). She has re-recorded five songs from her new album “Solar Power” into the Māori language. Lorde, who is not Māori, created the new recordings with the help of Māori musicians and language experts. The songs are being met with varied reactions from Māori people. The World's Bianca Hillier reports.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Jesus
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Language#First Language#National Anthem#Indigenous#Waiata Anthems#Te Ao M Rama#Pakeha
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Night 3 Tees Up a Miffed 'Grandpa,' a 'Fiddle-Friendly Coach' and a Starmaking 'Rocket Man'

“Where am I going to go for Christmas now?” wondered Ariana Grande after getting into a playful tiff with self-appointed grandpa Blake Shelton during Monday’s episode of The Voice. And more importantly, which of Night 3’s Blind Auditions made not only them but John Legend and Kelly Clarkson hear stars? Read on, and we’ll discuss the country boy whose mere mention of fiddling turned John into “a very fiddle-friendly coach,” the former contestant’s sister who was taking her turn in the spotlight and the mother of two whose unique look the panelists thought wasn’t half as memorable as her “Rocket Man”...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Kings Of Leon, Prince, & More At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder curates Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and he headlines pretty much every year. This year, he’s headlining solo and with the rest of Pearl Jam. And when last night’s scheduled headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel at the last minute after their mother died, Vedder ended up filling in with another headlining set.
DANA POINT, CA
thefocus.news

What does "gaijin" mean in Netflix's revenge film Kate?

People are calling the Netflix movie Kate the new, female John Wick, as fans enjoy the epic action sequences and badass female lead. However, people keep hearing the Japanese term “gaijin” and are wondering exactly what it means. We give you all the details. What is Netflix’s Kate about?. Kate...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’: Teen country artist Carson Peters is latest 4-chair turn, but which team does he pick? [WATCH]

Season 21 of “The Voice” has been relatively scarce on four-chair turns so far, with only Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten and Gymani earning that honor during the first week of blind auditions. But now it looks like Carson Peters will be added to the coveted list, as NBC has released a sneak peek video of his audition ahead of the Monday, September 27 episode (watch above). The 17-year-old country singer from Tennessee took on Don Williams‘ “Tulsa Time” in the blinds, and all four coaches — John Legend, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson — liked what they...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
wlrn.org

'What Do You Need A Song For?': Esperanza Spalding's Search For The Answer

There is one question at the heart of Esperanza Spalding's new album - what do you need a song for?. ESPERANZA SPALDING: It's such a simple question, and I feel like we have the capacity to answer it (laughter). CHANG: Spalding is a Grammy-winning jazz singer and bassist. And to...
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Alice in Chains, Sunn O))) Members Team on THE LORD's New Song "We Who Walk in Light"

From chasing brown notes in Sunn O))) to running esteemed heavy-music record label Southern Lord, Greg Anderson keeps himself busy. His latest endeavor is THE LORD, an exploratory collaborative project that kicked off in March with "Needle Cast," a joint effort with BIG | BRAVE's Robin Wattie. Today (September 15th), he's teamed with Revolver to premiere another new song, the lysergic drone-doom bad trip "We Who Walk in Light," which features Alice in Chains singer William Duvall. The single is available now on Bandcamp, with proceeds going directly to Jail Guitar Doors, a non-profit run by MC5's Wayne Kramer.
MUSIC
wlrn.org

Cynthia Erivo Sings Her Own Words In 1st Solo Album

CYNTHIA ERIVO: (Singing) Gone is the way we used to smile, my dear. MARTIN: Needless to say this, wasn't a Erivo's first time in a recording studio. But this time, she has co-written all of the songs on the album. And she is with us now to tell us more about her music. Cynthia Erivo, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
MUSIC
wlrn.org

Tiny Desk Teams Up With Alt.Latino This Month

MAYE: (Singing in Spanish). GARCIA-NAVARRO: Ten performances featuring eight different countries and cultures - Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are here to tell us more about that. Felix and Ana, hello. FELIX CONTRERAS, BYLINE: Hey, Lulu. ANAMARIA SAYRE, BYLINE: Hey. Thanks for having us. GARCIA-NAVARRO: It's good to have you...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Friday Night's Movie Is A Giant Adventure

8pm Friday GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (1939) Lemuel finds himself in an undiscovered land, where he reinvents himself as the hero of Lilliputians by impressing them with his size. Unprepared for leading them, his inefficiency puts him in danger. On November 5, 1699, explorer Lemuel Gulliver washes onto the beach of Lilliput...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti Celebrate Black Leadership in ‘When We Move’ Video

Common, Black Thought, and Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, celebrate black leadership and power at a grooving Seventies-styled party in their new video for “When We Move.” It’s the second single from Common’s A Beautiful Revolution, Pt. 2 following “Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It).” “I’m a just give black power its flowers/Whether in the projects or in the palace,” Common raps in the Emmanuel Afolabi-directed clip, which features a montage of landmark moments in black history. “Even when the pale horse tried to gallop/And stir it up, stir it up we kept the balance.” Kuti holds down the hook: “When we move, the whole world follows in our path.” Black Thought delivers his rhymes seated in the midst of the dance party. “I’m in a small demographic/Of real ones dealing with all things classic,” and gives props to those who paved the leadership path, including Fela Kuti and Nelson Mandela. Last month, Common performed the track on The Tonight Show alongside Black Thought and Seun Kuti.
MUSIC
thecentraltrend.com

Tubbo’s first song, “Life by the Sea,” has a deeper meaning than just for kicks

Just a bit ago, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Tubbo released his first song, “Life by the Sea,” including a featured artist, CG5. A YouTuber and Twitch streamer that I frequently watch, Wilbur Soot, has also released many songs in the past and is now releasing songs with the band Lovejoy, so it took me by surprise that another person I enjoy watching had released a song too. I knew that Tubbo could play multiple instruments, such as piano, ukulele, melodica, and steel pan, but I never pictured him as an influential singer.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy