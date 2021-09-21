Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels
The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced the four players on their practice squad they’re protecting for Week 3 and one of those players was just signed on Tuesday. According to the daily NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are protecting practice squad players defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph, running back Jaylen Samuels and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka for Week 3.steelersdepot.com
