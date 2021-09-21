CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now announced the four players on their practice squad they’re protecting for Week 3 and one of those players was just signed on Tuesday. According to the daily NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers are protecting practice squad players defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph, running back Jaylen Samuels and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka for Week 3.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Lineman After Seahawks Trade

Prior to acquiring a player via trade on Friday, the Steelers‘ 53-man roster was finalized. But with the new addition, the organization had to waive a player to get back down to the 53-man limit. The Steelers waived defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux on Friday. Mondeaux played in 11 games and...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Confirm Taco Charlton Was Signed To Play OLB

When the Pittsburgh Steelers first announced the signing of Taco Charlton to the practice squad, it was a little unclear what role he’d play. Would he serve as an interior sub-rusher, a base defensive end (the team announced him as a DE) or an outside linebacker? Keith Butler provided an answer Thursday, saying Charlton will serve as an EDGE rusher with the Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tuszka Joseph Samuels#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Taco Charlton#The Cincinnati Bengals
CBS Sports

Steelers to sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad

With injuries on their defensive line piling up, the Steelers have turned to a former first-round pick for some help. The Steelers signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad on Tuesday. Pittsburgh lost defensive lineman Tyson Alualu for the season after the former first-round pick fractured his...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Ben Roethlisberger Injury News

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense looked lifeless at times on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. As if things weren’t bad enough on that side of the ball, it turns out Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury this week. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Roethlisberger...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Report: Steelers G Trai Turner Fined $15,450 For Week 2 Spitting Incident

Not surprisingly, Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner was fined this past week for allegedly spitting on Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee during the team’s Week 2 game at Heinz Field, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Turner, who was reportedly fined $15,450 for his actions in Sunday’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Hosting Free Agent Taco Charlton

Free agent pass rusher Taco Charlton is currently undergoing a physical with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. If all goes well, the team is expected to sign him to their practice squad. Charlton is a former first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Nothing Goes Right For Steelers In Home Loss To Bengals

A stagnant offense and banged-up defense led to the Steelers’ second-straight home loss, as they fell 24-10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers went three-and-out on their opening drive after QB Ben Roethlisberger missed WR James Washington deep down the sideline on third-and-six. The defense responded with a stop, but penalties took away a 10-yard run by RB Najee Harris and a 12-yard reception by the rookie and the Steelers were forced to punt from their own 7.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Report: Ben Roethlisberger To Play Week 3, Concerns Of Durability Throughout Season Growing

While there was never truly a doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would play in Week 3 despite dealing with a pectoral injury all week, there is growing concern that the 39-year-old quarterback will struggle to make it through the rest of the 2021 season healthy, according to a Sunday morning report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
NFL
steelers.com

Week 3 Blog: Hot kitchen, practice squad addition

Taco Tuesday: The Steelers signed defensive end Taco Charlton to the practice squad on Tuesday. Charlton was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has recorded 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. He has...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Passing Effectively Possibly Key To Opening Up Steelers Running Game

Following last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders I wanted to take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers run game and identify what’s behind the poor performances. There are a number of factors at work, first and foremost the performance of the Offensive Line. An offenses’ success starts and ends with the men up front.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy