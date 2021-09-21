Billie Eilish is debuting her own Air Jordan silhouettes, and they're '100% vegan'
"i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!" Eilish captioned her Instagram post, which has garnered more than 8.5 million likes. "i've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with more than 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee"
The seven-time Grammy winner previously took a humanitarian stand at the 2021 Met Gala earlier this month, where she donned an Oscar de la Renta under the condition that the designer "be completely fur-free" moving forward:
