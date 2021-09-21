Billie Eilish is debuting her own Air Jordan silhouettes, and they're '100% vegan'

Billie Eilish released her sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever on July 30. The project predictably peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Abaca Press

"i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!" Eilish captioned her Instagram post, which has garnered more than 8.5 million likes. "i've always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with more than 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee"

The seven-time Grammy winner previously took a humanitarian stand at the 2021 Met Gala earlier this month, where she donned an Oscar de la Renta under the condition that the designer "be completely fur-free" moving forward: