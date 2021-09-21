CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Visions Review

Empire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last decade, the majority of Star Wars’ best storytelling has resided in animation. As masterminded by Dave Filoni, shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels have reinvigorated our love for OG characters and introduced us to some new fan-favourites like Ahsoka Tano (who recently made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian). With Star Wars: Visions, the galaxy far, far away gets a fresh visual palette in an anime anthology series. Telling its short stories through the lens of some of Japan’s best creators, it’s all the better for being free from the constraints of canon.

www.empireonline.com

