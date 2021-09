The Pitt Alumni Association is working hard to connect alumni with each other and current students, according to President Valerie Njie. “The Pitt Alumni Association remains committed to connecting alumni to each other and to Pitt,” Njie said. “We work diligently to maintain that commitment under less than ideal circumstances these past 18 months and we look forward to the new opportunities that await us as we begin to gather together once again.”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO