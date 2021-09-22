CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students meet Spirit of Pitt candidates, get shirts at Homecoming kickoff

By Millicent Watt
Pitt News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of students snaked from the William Pitt Union plaza to Bigelow Boulevard on Monday — all anxiously waiting for a free Homecoming T-shirt. Pitt’s Blue and Gold Society held a Homecoming Kickoff event at the William Pitt Union plaza Monday afternoon. Spirit of Pitt candidates tabled in the plaza — meeting with students and handing out free goodies including Pitt popsockets, bubbles and stress balls. Students also received a free Homecoming 2021 T-shirt if they registered for Homecoming events at homecoming.pitt.edu.

