Ugly architecture dominates both city skylines and residential neighborhoods in today’s culture. One look at the beauty of St. Peter’s Basilica compared to most modern buildings is enough to drive that point home. And yet, this tide can be turned, according to Christendom alumni Taksit Dhanagom (‘07) and Pat Haggerty (‘96). Both returned to campus on Wednesday, September 15, to speak at the first Life on Tap alumni networking event of the 2021-22 academic year, sharing invaluable information to the undergraduates who attended.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO