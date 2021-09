Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policies enacted by the NCAA this summer has drastically altered the look of college athletics, with some college football players landing lucrative endorsement deals before even making their first start or, in some cases, even playing a collegiate game. Now a head coach in the NFL, Urban Meyer can only watch the world of NIL from afar, though he was not silent when asked for his opinion on the matter.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO