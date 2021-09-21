Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Bibb; Crawford; Houston; Jasper; Jones; Monroe; Peach; Putnam; Twiggs Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bibb, northwestern Twiggs, southwestern Putnam, southeastern Monroe, northeastern Peach, northeastern Houston, east central Crawford, Jones and southeastern Jasper Counties through 645 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Shady Dale to near Jack Brown Estates, and moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Macon, Eatonton, Gray, Monticello, Warner Robins, Centerville, Byron, Payne, Robins Air Force Base, Payne City, Postell, Lake Tobesofkee, Bradley, Wayside, Griswoldville, Resseaus Crossroads, Round Oak, Wesleyan, Skipperton and Arkwright. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH