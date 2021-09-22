(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: 7 Area Teams Were in Action on Monday
25-10, 25-10, 25-12 Kuemper had their best match of the season at the service line and made quick work of Creston. The Knights won all three sets by double digits and nearly won two sets by holding the Panthers to single digits. Kuemper served 95.8%, finishing with 3 aces but they kept Creston out of system. Kuemper was effective in every aspect of the game, averaging 13 digs per set and hitting .432 at the net.www.1380kcim.com
Comments / 0