(PHOTOS) Brincks Exteriors Sports Report: 7 Area Teams Were in Action on Monday

Kuemper finished 4-2 on Sunday at the annual CYO Tournament played this year in Sioux City at Heelan. The Knights were one of the contenders going into the tournament along with Bishop Heelan and Gehlen Catholic. Those two teams claimed the top two spots with three set wins over the Knights. Kuemper took the 1st set from Gehlen, but dropped a tight 2nd set by 2 and then fell in the 3rd set. They Knights did the same against Heelan, after winning set 1, they lost in the 2nd set and then dropped the 3rd set by 2 points. They had chances in both matches to pick up the win, which would have given them the title back after losing it last season. Kuemper won a tough three set match over Bishop Garrigan after dropped the 1st set by 2, the Knights rolled in sets two and three. Storm Lake St Mary’s nearly pushed Kuemper to a 3rd set after losing the 1st set 23-21, but Kuemper dominated set 2. The Knights finished the day 10-5 in sets.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO