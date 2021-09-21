Award-winning author entertains local DRT chapter

On Friday, September 10, author James L. Haley spoke about the importance of history to the members of the Baron de Bastrop Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas and their visitors. Haley is the author of award-winning biographies of Sam Houston and Jack London, the winner of the Fehrenbach Award of the Texas Historical Commission for “Passionate Nation: The Epic History of Texas,” in addition to writing a slew of fiction books. Editor Gary Goldstein of Kensington Publishing recalled reading one of Haley’s efforts when he was a junior editor at Bantam Press, calling it “a kickass ...