La Porte County pioneers to come alive at 29th annual Pioneer Days at Creek Ridge
MICHIGAN CITY — An interactive look into La Porte County’s past will highlight the 29th year of Pioneer Days, hosted by the La Porte County Parks. The event on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, at Creek Ridge County Park in Michigan City is designed to be an educational visit to a different time in U.S. history, filled with activities, according to parks spokeswoman Laura Moyer.www.lpheralddispatch.com
Comments / 0