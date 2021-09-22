CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ida still affecting gasoline prices

Cover picture for the articleGas prices would normally be dropping during this time of year, but there is one big factor preventing that from happening…the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida. “Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had basically completely shut down in Ida’s wake and it has taken a long time to restore that production completely,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The fact that so much of that Gulf of Mexico oil production was offline for a significant amount of time has led to the decline of about 35 million barrels of crude oil that would have otherwise been produced. So we’re looking at a pretty big deficit.”

