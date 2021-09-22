CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elvira, Mistress of the Dark’ Star Cassandra Peterson Comes Out

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cassandra Peterson, better known as the iconic horror film hostess Elvira, says she’s been in a 19-year-long relationship with a woman, Teresa “T” Wierson. According to The Advocate, Peterson tells all in her new memoir released Tuesday, Yours Cruelly, Elvira. The actress details the story of how the two met, their encounter in a Gold’s Gym locker room, and how Peterson initially thought her woman was actually her man. Peterson reveals how she felt she had to keep their relationship a secret to protect her famous Elvira image. Now the actress feels free and vindicated. “For the first time in my life,” she writes, “I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved.”

