(CBS4) – Tuesday, Sept. 28 is the deadline for phone companies to take action against spam robocalls, but according to Federal Communications Commission data, more than 3,000 U.S. phone companies aren’t up to par with the FCC’s requirements. Experts say there will be consequences. (credit: CBS) All phone companies are required to implement a technology that will identify or block robocalls as they are traveling through the air, before they get connected to your phone. It’s called STIR/SHAKEN, an acronym for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) standards. The technology screens calls and identifies numbers...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO