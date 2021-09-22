CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball roundup: Denton gets first loss in district play against Colleyville Heritage

By Staff report
 7 days ago
COLLEYVILLE — Denton fell for the first time in district play with a three-set loss (25-18, 25-19, 25-20) to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night.

Abby Folsom led Denton (22-10, 3-1 District 6-5A) with 25 assists while Lauren Perry paced the offense with 14 kills. Tessa Gerwig also added seven kills for Denton.

Valerie Pena had a team-high 13 digs and Katie Thomas was next with 11.

Denton is back home on Friday to take on Justin Northwest.

Grapevine d. Ryan

GRAPEVINE — In search of its first district win of the 2021 season, Ryan fell on the road to Grapevine 25-11, 22-25, 25-9, 25-21 on Tuesday night.

KK Haley and Halli Keese each reached the 20-dig plateau on the night — Haley with a team-high 28 and Keese with 20. Kanisha Haley also tallied 10 digs for Ryan (22-14, 0-4 District 6-5A) to go along with an ace, three kills and nine assists.

Darla Crow had a team-high 10 kills for Ryan and also had three blocks. Shian Blacksher recored 15 assists and eight digs as well.

Ryan is back on the road Friday against Colleyville Heritage for another district tilt.

Krum d. Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — On the road Tuesday night for a District 7-4A match against Bridgeport, Krum won in straight sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-21.

Mary Doyle led Krum (15-13, 3-1) with a double-double, registering 15 kills and 20 assists. Gaby Gunnoe added an additional 12 kills in the win.

On defense, Sydney Martin notched a season-high 28 digs.

Krum takes a break from district play with a matchup against Liberty Christian on Friday.

Birdville d. Lake Dallas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — In search of its first win in district play, Lake Dallas fell in straight sets to Birdville (25-21, 25-14, 25-12) on Tuesday.

Lake Dallas will be in search of its first district win when it hosts Grapevine on Friday night.

