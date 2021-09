The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team won in two straight sets against the Oakland Eagles Wednesday night in Boonville 25-11 and 25-10. Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said this was another great night of pass, set and hitting. “The whole team stands out and everyone contributed for the win,” Griffin said. “Mabry Caton had nine assists, two aces and two kills. Bella Imhoff had five aces, one assisted and three kills. Delaney Rowlett had a great night of serving 10 straight points to win the first set. Delaney also had four kills and one assist. Lauren Thompson added two aces and two kills. Katie Drummond continued her serving in helping us in the second set with seven aces. Great night for the Warriors.”

5 DAYS AGO